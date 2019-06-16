Collision Sends Vehicle on Side of West Puente Valley Home, Injures 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were in critical condition Sunday after a late-night crash in the San Gabriel Valley's West Puente Valley neighborhood left one of two vehicles involved wedged between a wall and a home, officials said.

The incident happened on Amar Road near Vineland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two patients were transported to trauma centers in critical condition, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters received second-hand reports that the drivers had been racing, according to California Highway Patrol's incident log. CHP said it could not confirm whether or not street racing caused the crash.

Footage from the scene shows a heavily damaged sedan facing the curb in front of the vehicle that landed between the home and the wall.

Authorities provided no further details.