Driver Sought in Late-Night Crash That Killed Bicyclist in South Gate

Posted 8:22 AM, June 16, 2019, by and

Officials asked the public's help Sunday in identifying the driver who fled after fatally striking a bicyclist at a freeway on-ramp in South Gate.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday as the victim rode his bike eastbound on a crosswalk at the 710 Freeway on-ramp on Imperial Highway, according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a large black Ford SUV or pickup truck hit the bicyclist while entering the freeway, CHP said. The motorist left after the collision, the agency said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the male victim dead at the scene.

The incident triggered a SigAlert on the northbound 710 Freeway near the Imperial Highway at around midnight. It was lifted about three hours later.

Anyone with information can contact CHP Officer J. Vargas at 323-980-4600.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.