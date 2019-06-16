Driver Sought in Late-Night Crash That Killed Bicyclist in South Gate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials asked the public's help Sunday in identifying the driver who fled after fatally striking a bicyclist at a freeway on-ramp in South Gate.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday as the victim rode his bike eastbound on a crosswalk at the 710 Freeway on-ramp on Imperial Highway, according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a large black Ford SUV or pickup truck hit the bicyclist while entering the freeway, CHP said. The motorist left after the collision, the agency said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the male victim dead at the scene.

The incident triggered a SigAlert on the northbound 710 Freeway near the Imperial Highway at around midnight. It was lifted about three hours later.

Anyone with information can contact CHP Officer J. Vargas at 323-980-4600.