× LGBTQ Pride Flag Stolen From O.C. Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa

Three days after it was first hoisted, the LGBTQ rainbow flag flown at the Orange County Fair & Event Center was stolen.

The theft occurred Tuesday and was reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, according to a statement issued by the fairgrounds this week.

The flag has since been replaced and additional security measures put in place at the state-owned fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, according to Terry Moore, a spokeswoman for the fairgrounds.

The rainbow flag — a symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, or LGBTQ, community — was raised for the first time at the fairgrounds on June 8 following a May 23 Fair Board vote. The banner will fly year-round at the property.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.