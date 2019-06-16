× Man Killed in Compton Shooting Identified

Officials on Sunday identified a 22-year-old man who was gunned down in Compton on Saturday night.

Juan Pablo Barajas of Compton died in the shooting, which took place just after 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Butler Avenue, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Larry Dietz said.

Reports of a shooting drew deputies to the area when they encountered the victim lying in the street suffering “at least one” gunshot wound to the upper body, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. He died at the scene.

No details regarding the circumstances of the killing, or a suspect description, were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

33.891813 -118.197186