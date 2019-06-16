North Hills Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Seriously Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An early Sunday morning crash in the San Fernando Valley's North Hills neighborhood left one person dead and four others seriously hurt, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:40 a.m. at Haskell Avenue near Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from the scene shows a white Lexus heavily damaged in the front along a curb and a broken fence. Nearby, a a blue SUV apparently came to a rest upside-down near a one-story structure.

A pickup truck parked just a few yards away appeared to have sustained damages to its hood.

The Lexus had four occupants, including a driver who left the scene, Los Angeles police told KTLA. The SUV had two people inside, according to LAPD.

One of the six people involved was pronounced dead at the scene, the Fire Department said. Four were taken to the hospital in "at least serious condition," the Fire Department said.

Two of the four hospitalized were in critical condition, LAPD later told KTLA.

Investigators have not spoken to the driver of the Lexus, police said Sunday morning.