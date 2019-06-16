× Pilot Killed in Plane Crash Near Porter Ranch Identified as San Pedro Man

Authorities on Sunday identified a 66-year-old San Pedro man whose body was discovered amid the wreckage of a small airplane crash in the Santa Susana Mountains near Porter Ranch on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Louis Delane was pronounced dead shortly after the crash site was discovered about 2:40 p.m. in a remote area roughly 2 miles north of Porter Ranch, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Larry Dietz said.

It was not clear exactly when the crash occurred, officials said.

The single-engine, Chinese-made Nanchang CJ-6 military trainer aircraft had been previously reported missing, according to Federal Aviation Administration Allen Kennitzer. It was not clear how long the plane had been missing.

The circumstances of the crash were being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.