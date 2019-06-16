× South Gate Man Killed in Bell Motorcycle Crash

A crash between a motorcycle and a minivan Sunday left a 27-year-old South Gate man dead, authorities said.

The deadly collision took place about 2:15 p.m. eastbound Florence Avenue onramp to the southbound 710 Freeway, Officer M. Alvarez of the California Highway Patrol’s East Los Angeles-area office said in a written statement.

The motorcyclist was getting onto the freeway at the time of impact.

“For reasons still under investigation, the motorcyclist collided with a Toyota Sienna and was ejected off his motorcycle,” Alvarez said. “The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A man and woman from Bell who were in the Toyota suffered no serious injuries, officials said.

The victim’s identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP’s East L.A.-area office at 323-980-4600.