× Underground Explosion Lifts Off Manhole Covers in Downtown L.A.

Firefighters are responding to an underground explosion in downtown L.A. that lifted off three manhole covers Sunday.

LAFD was called to the scene at 260 S. Hill Street around 12 p.m. and found three manhole covers had been displaced, with smoke billowing from below.

There is no indication of a power outage in the area. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

There are no reported injuries at this time.