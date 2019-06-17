$135,000 Worth of Jewelry Stolen From Arcadia Store After Burglars Cut Hole in Roof 

Posted 5:59 PM, June 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:40PM, June 17, 2019

Burglars in Arcadia got away with $135,000 worth of jewelry after breaking into a store through the roof, the store owner said.

The incident occurred about 3 a.m. on June 10 at the Dorano Jewelry store along Huntington Drive.

The burglars disconnected all of the security cameras and got into the store's concrete and steal safe, owner Garen Avetisyan told KTLA. They got away with custom-designed and high-end jewelry items.

Some of the incident was caught on video surveillance, and at least two men are seen accessing an office inside the store.

"They took all my inventory,” Avetisyan said. “Gold, diamonds. It’s all unique stuff you can’t find anywhere.”

He added that he hopes to reopen the store soon. Neighboring businesses said they are planing to revamp their security measures following this month's burglary.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151.

