3 Wounded in Parking Lot Shooting at Costco in Chula Vista

Three people were wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of a Costco in Chula Vista, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Police received several reports of gunshots in the parking lot of the Costco at 1130 Broadway at 12:58 p.m., according to Chula Vista police Lt. Dan Peak. When officers arrived, they found two men and one woman who were all suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three people were taken by ambulance to UCSD Medical Center, Peak said. Their conditions were not known.

Police believe that the shooter was one of the people who was shot and that there are no outstanding suspects, Peak said. It was not clear if the shooter shot themself or was shot by someone else, he added.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, Peak said.

The Costco parking lot will remain a crime scene for several hours, Peak said, so people should avoid the area. However, Costco officials said the store would remain open for shoppers during the investigation.

The shooting comes just three days after a fatal shooting at a Costco in Corona. In that incident, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French and wounded his parents.

The circumstances of that incident are under investigation. A cousin of French’s told the Los Angeles Times that French was mentally disabled and non-verbal.

On Sunday, a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a Costco in Bakersfield, and police believe she may have been attacked by dogs, local TV station KERO reported.

Shooting at a costco in Chula Vista off of Broadway. Witnesse tells @fox5sandiego that a couple was shot by a man randomly, then the shooter shoots himself. @NomuraReports will have updates throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/BTTx026fk5 — Zak Bartleet (@PhotogZak) June 17, 2019