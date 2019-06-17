Artists Mourn Grammy-Winning Producer ‘DJ Official’ After Fatal Shooting in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rappers and musicians are mourning the apparent death of Leslie Andre Wakefield Jr., a Grammy award-winning producer known as “DJ Official.”

Wakefield Jr., 26, died Friday, June 14, of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the victim was sitting inside a car with a man in his 20s in the 1900 block of 78th Street when a car came up next to them and several shots were fired, striking both men.

One victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, while the other is in stable condition, LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

Authorities did not provide a description of a suspect or suspects involved, but Im said it could be gang-related.

The shooting occurred in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Manchester Square.

Wakefield Jr. has worked on songs for several well-known artists, including Cardi B, YG, Tyga and Chris Brown, according to his Instagram page.

He was a father to a newborn son, the website for Vibe magazine reported.

In a post on Instagram, singer Ty Dolla Sign mourned Wakefield Jr., describing him as a "father, a successful producer, a solid homie who meant a lot to all of us."

Rapper YG posted a photo of the producer, saying "Long live our talented lil bro."

DJ Mustard mourned Wakefield Jr. in another Instagram post captioned, "I’m beyond hurt I’m devastated I’m sick to my stomach I love you lil bro forever... i got your son 4 life this ain’t how it was suppose to go."

Many expressed confusion as to who would want to hurt the award-winning producer.

The comment sections under the producer's Instagram posts were filled with users mourning him.

No further details on the shooting were immediately available.