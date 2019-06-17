× Attorney: LAPD Officer Was Knocked Out by Attacker Before Deadly Shooting in Corona Costco

The attorney for an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a man described by his family as having an intellectual disability and two others at a Costco store in Corona said he was defending himself and 1-year-old child.

The attorney, David Winslow, said the officer was getting a food sample for his son when he was attacked and briefly knocked out.

“He was shopping with his wife and 1½-year-old at Costco. His son was was in his arms and he was feeding his son some samples when within seconds he was on the ground and woke up from being unconscious and he was fighting for his life,” Winslow said in an interview with The Times.

Los Angeles police investigators are reviewing whether the officer violated any department policies in the altercation, officials said Monday.

