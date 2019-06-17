× Bicyclist Killed in South Gate Hit-and-Run ID’d as 67-Year-Old Homeless Man

A bicyclist fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Gate over the weekend was identified Monday as a 67-year-old homeless man.

The victim, identified by the county coroner as Manuel Coronel, was riding his bike around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a large black Ford SUV or pickup truck hit him on a crosswalk at the 710 Freeway on-ramp on Imperial Highway, according to investigators.

The motorist fled after the crash, California Highway Patrol said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.

Officials blocked the northbound 710 Freeway near Imperial Highway around midnight and reopened it three hours later.

Authorities have not announced an arrest in the incident.

Anyone with information was urged to contact CHP Officer J. Vargas at 323-980-4600.

33.954737 -118.212016