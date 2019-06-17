× California Assembly Approves Plan to Raise Taxes on Some Businesses, Give Money to Those Earning Less Than $30K

California lawmakers are negotiating a pair of proposed tax increases as the deadline approaches for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a $214.8 billion operating budget.

Lawmakers approved the budget bill last week. But they must pass more than a dozen “trailer bills” that detail how the money must be spent.

Monday, the state Senate approved a plan to raise taxes on some business income and give that money to people who earn less than $30,000 a year in their annual tax refunds.

The state Assembly approved a fee of up to 80 cents per month on phone bills to pay for an upgrade to the state’s aging 911 system following the most devastating wildfire season in state history.

Monday’s action sets up important votes on Thursday.