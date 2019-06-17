CHLA Named Best Children’s Hospital in Western U.S., #5 in the Nation

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been named the top pediatric hospital in the western United States by the U.S. News & World Report, for the third straight year.

CHLA also rose one spot from last year to be ranked No. 5 in the entire United States.

“The talented doctors, nurses, researchers, technicians and other team members at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles are unparalleled in their commitment to children’s health,” CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano said in a news release. “CHLA is always striving to be the gold standard of pediatric care, and I am proud that when U.S. News & World Report looked at what we are doing to heal, protect and innovate, they affirmed our belief that CHLA belongs in the highest echelon of pediatric health care institutions.”

U.S. News’ annual ranking scores nearly every major hospital and health system in the country based on performance benchmarks, peer review, certifications, and other data provided by the hospitals, along with third-party measurements. Children’s hospitals’ rankings consider specialized expertise, equipment and facilities required to care for infants, children and youth.

“Being a top-5 children’s hospital is more than a number to the clinicians and staff at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles who strive every day to create hope and build healthier futures for children,” CHLA Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer James Stein, MD, MSc. said.

The top 10 are:

1. Boston Children’s Hospital

2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

3. (tied) Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

3. (tied) Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston

5. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

6. Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, D.C.

7. Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio

8. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

9. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Baltimore

10. Seattle Children’s Hospital