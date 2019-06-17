× Irvine Man Who Was Part of Father-Son Duo Is Convicted of Selling Meth on Darknet: DOJ

An Irvine man who was part of a father-and-son drug distribution duo pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine on one of the world’s largest darknet marketplaces Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

William Thomas Glarner IV, a.k.a. “Billy,” 34, pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and faces a sentence of 10 years to life in federal prison, authorities said.

Glarner used at least three monikers on the darknet, where he made more than 1,500 sales of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, the DOJ said.

The son mailed drugs to darknet customers around the country by using the United States Postal Service and commercial couriers, according to the plea agreement.

After searching Glarner’s car and home back in March, officers found 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine — some of which had been packaged to be distributed for orders placed on the darknet, officials said.

The son’s plea comes less than two weeks after his father, William Thomas Glarner III, 61, of Huntington Beach, was found guilty of three methamphetamine distribution-related charges, according to DOJ.

He had been identified as part of the overall investigation into his son’s darknet activity and charged separately, but hadn’t been found to be working on the darknet himself, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.

The father was seen mailing packages of methamphetamine, including one to a darknet customer, DOJ said, citing court documents.

The darknet transaction was set up by a moniker associated with the son, McEvoy said.

Glarner III faces a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, DOJ said.

Officers searched the father’s car and seized of over 3.1 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said.

The father and son are scheduled to appear in court in September for separate sentencing hearings, DOJ said.

Another Irvine man, 29-year-old Tyler Reeves, was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth distribution and money laundering charges, the DOJ said.

He was one of the top drug sellers on “Wall Street Market,” one of the largest on the dark web for selling drugs, hacking tools and financial-theft wares in the United States, Germany and Brazil, authorities said.

After a nearly two-year investigation, investigators from the United States and Europe broke up the operation, and German police seized “Wall Street Market,” leading to the prosecution of the operators and several vendors, U.S. federal authorities said.

The Glarners were not vendors on Wall Street Market, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman McEvoy said.