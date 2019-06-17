Man Arrested in Connection With Series of Sexual Batteries: LAPD

A man sought in connection with a series of sexual batteries along the Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard corridors in Los Angeles on June 12, 2019, is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

A suspect has been arrested after police sought the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting women across Los Angeles, officials said Monday.

Carlos Vasquez Castro, 32, of Los Angeles, was booked Saturday on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit a felony, the L.A. Police Department said in a news release.

LAPD said Castro was arrested around 5:30 a.m., but did not say where was taken into custody or how he was identified as a suspect.

On Friday, authorities shared images of a man who they said was targeting women on the street and inside their homes along the Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard corridors within the department’s West Bureau’s jurisdiction.

That area spans roughly 11 miles, from L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood to Santa Monica, but officials said the assaults mainly occurred in the West L.A. area.

Investigators released no new information about the crimes Monday and said no additional details were available.

Police plan to file the case for prosecution with the district attorney’s office.

Castro was being held on $1 million bail.

