× Man Shot After Confrontation in Costa Mesa Bar

A 23-year-old man was hurt in a shooting after a confrontation at a bar in Costa Mesa over the weekend, the Costa Mesa Police Department said.

The incident started at a bar in the 800 block of West 19th Street Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. and later moved to a parking lot across the street, authorities said.

An unidentified person brandishing a handgun then shot the young Costa Mesa man, and fired several rounds that struck vehicles and nearby businesses, police said.

The shooter then fled the scene, leaving the victim with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and “detectives are focusing on several parties of interest,” Costa Mesa Police said in a written statement.

Authorities did not provide a description of any suspects involved and it is unclear what led to the alleged confrontation.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective David Sevilla at 714-754-5360.