O.C. Rep. Katie Porter Is Latest Democrat to Call for Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Katie Porter, the Irvine Democrat, on Monday called for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, the first freshman House member from California to do so.

“After weeks of study, deliberation, and conversations with Orange County families, I’ve decided to support an impeachment investigation of the president,” Porter said in a video posted on her social media channels. “I have not come to this easily. I come to this decision after much deliberation, and I know — deeply — what this means for our democracy.”

You probably have a bunch of questions about what this means. My office has prepared a report answering some of the most frequently asked questions: https://t.co/OD9aFgtDZd — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) June 18, 2019

Porter’s support for an impeachment inquiry — which is in conflict with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-San Francisco) opposition to moving forward with an inquiry — could mark a subtle shift in the lineup of Democratic lawmakers who support trying to remove Trump from office.

About 65 House Democrats support an impeachment inquiry, but the vast majority of them are Democrats from liberal districts, such as Reps. Maxine Waters of Los Angeles and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

