Police Seek Help Finding Gunman Who Fatally Shot 18-Year-Old Man in Wilmington

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old man in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles’ Harbor area early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported about 4:15 a.m. near the 800 block of North Island Avenue, The Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found the victim, identified as Jose Guadalupe Vera, down on the sidewalk and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews pronounced Vera dead at the scene, the news release stated.

The shooter’s vehicle was described as a light-colored compact car.

No details about the gunman were immediately available.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Police Department at 310-726-7884. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.