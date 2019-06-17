Shania Twain “Let’s Go” The Vegas Residency

Shania Twain is returning to Las Vegas for “Let’s Go,” The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Her residency opens this December and continues in Spring of 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News this Wednesday, June 19, for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Shania Twain in Las Vegas, plus a 2-night stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino, as well as a $100 gift card. Good luck!

