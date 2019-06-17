Sunday’s U.S. Win Over Chile Sets Record for Most Watched Women’s World Cup Group Match

U.S. player Julie Ertz celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match against Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019, in Paris, France. (Credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The Americans’ 3-0 win over Chile set a record for the most-watched group-stage Women’s World Cup match on U.S. English-language television.

Fox drew 5,324,000 viewers for Sunday’s game, topping 4,492,000 for the Americans’ 0-0 group-stage draw against Sweden in 2015. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

In addition, Sunday’s match averaged 84,000 viewers online, the second-most streamed Women’s World Cup match.

The first two U.S. matches averaged 3,975,000, up 2 percent from 3,902,000 from four years ago.

The U.S. has advanced to the knockout stage and will finish group play on Thursday against Sweden.

