Woman Found Dead in Bakersfield Costco Parking Lot May Have Been Attacked by Dogs: Police

Police investigating the death of a woman at a Costco parking lot in Bakersfield on Sunday believe she may have died after being attacked by one or more dogs, according to local television station KERO.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were called out the Costco parking lot off of Rosedale Highway around 6 a.m. after a woman’s body was found with what officers say were obvious signs of trauma, the station reported.

The exact cause of death is still being determined by the Kern County Coroner’s Office, but police said that she was likely attacked by one or more dogs.

Animal control officers have located and apprehended all of the dogs.

“Officers are still looking for any evidence, witnesses and the investigation is ongoing,” said Sgt. Sean Morphis.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No additional information has been released. An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.