Woman Injured in Anaheim Hit-and-Run Crash; Driver Sought

June 17, 2019

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman injured in Anaheim Sunday night.

The incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. as a woman was crossing South Gilbert Street and Guinida Lane in a crosswalk.

The victim was walking eastbound across Gilbert when she was struck by a car headed northbound, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dave Davis said.

The woman was alone at the time of the crash and was walking in a crosswalk that lights up when pedestrians push the button, Davis said.

The victim suffered a minor leg injury and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The driver did not stop following the crash and is now wanted for a felony hit-and-run instead of a traffic collision, Davis said.

No description of the driver or the vehicle was immediately available.

Investigators do not believe the crash was captured by any surveillance cameras.

