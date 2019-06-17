Woman Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities said a woman was killed on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim Monday night after she was involved in a crash, then got out of her vehicle and tried to run across the roadway, but was struck.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5 Freeway at Euclid Street. Investigators said the victim was in a crash in the southbound lanes.

She then got out and jumped over the center divider, and tried to cross the northbound lanes, but was struck and killed, according to CHP Sgt. David Davis.

All lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down during the investigation and cleanup Monday night, causing major traffic backups in both directions.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.