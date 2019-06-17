YouTube Rapper Charged With Pimping and Pandering O.C. Woman; Other Victims Sought; DA

Charges have been filed in Orange County against a YouTube rapper believed to have used his social media following to lure young women into a human trafficking circuit, and investigators said Monday they are seeking possible additional victims.

Angel Ortiz Diamond, 31, of Los Angeles, has been charged with one felony count each of pimping and pandering, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Authorities arrested Diamond last Monday on suspicion of pimping and pandering an 18-year-old woman from Orange County, authorities said.

The suspect remained in custody at the Orange County Jail on Monday and is being held without bail, inmate records showed.

He was apprehended following an investigation that began when a relative of the alleged victim reported the case to a county human trafficking task force, according to prosecutors.

Diamond, who goes by the rapper name Benjiboy Staccs, is alleged to have posted “songs glorifying the pimping subculture” on YouTube, the release read.

“Investigators believe Diamond uses his social media following to meet young women in clubs, and ultimately lure them into the human trafficking circuit,” prosecutors said in the release.

The Anaheim Police Department is continuing to investigate the case.

Authorities are asking anyone who has been or knows of someone victimized by Diamond to call Sgt. Juan Reveles at 714-765-1829.