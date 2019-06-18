1 Dead After Crash Site Found on Catalina Island Amid Search for Missing Helicopter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least one person has been found dead on Tuesday after a helicopter crashed in a remote area of Catalina Island, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The rotorcraft had been missing for about 11 to 16 hours before the debris field was spotted on the northwestern end of the island, in the general area of Two Harbors, just before 10 a.m., authorities said.

L.A. County Sheriff's Department officials told KTLA the helicopter was last seen near Silver Peak, which is just northwest of Two Harbors.

The Robinson R44 took off from Torrance and was headed to Avalon, according to Allen Kenitzer of the Federal Aviation Administration.

He did not have information on how many people were on board, although the Sheriff's Department later indicated it appeared there was only one occupant.

One person was found dead among the smoldering wreckage, fire department officials. He or she was not immediately identified.

VIDEO #LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD Ocean Rescue III on scene at Catalina Island. Air Rescue 5 is over the location of the helicopter crash site. pic.twitter.com/CmqH6COb0Z — SEB (@SEBLASD) June 18, 2019

Paramedics were trying to get to the location to search for any other possible victims or survivors, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which also responded to the incident.

No additional information was immediately released.

