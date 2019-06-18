2 Transported After Deputy-Involved Shooting in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are responding to a shooting involving at least one deputy in the Long Beach area on Tuesday morning.

Few details were immediately provided about the incident, which took place about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Carson Street and Via Oro Avenue, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

#Breaking Abt 10:30am Deputy-Involved Shooting, Carson St/Via Oro Av, #Carson Deputies OK, Unknown if suspect Struck ***Avoid Area*** — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 18, 2019

Sky5 video appeared to show two men in separate locations on the same road, with emergency and medical personnel surrounding both.

One of the men could be seen bleeding as paramedics placed him on a stretcher and took him into an awaiting ambulance.

The other, who was on the ground near a sidewalk and next to a crashed truck, also appeared bloodied and hurt; he was placed into an ambulance a short time later.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Sheriff's Department said it could not confirm whether a suspect was shot.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The glass on the passenger side of a sheriff's patrol SUV that responded to the scene was shattered, while bullet holes pierced another law enforcement vehicle, according to the video. There were also bullet holes on the silver pickup.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the deputy or deputies to open fire.

No additional information was immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.