Authorities Release Sketch of Man Wanted in Palmdale Sexual Assault

Authorities on Tuesday released a sketch of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Palmdale last month.

The incident occurred May 25 at 38424 10th St. E., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was walking near Palmdale Boulevard and 10th Street East when she was approached by a man and a woman who asked her for a cigarette.

The pair walked toward a closed two-story business complex and introduced the victim to another man who said his name was “Luis.”

After a while, the pair walked away and the second man pulled the victim into a dark corridor and allegedly sexually assaulted her, officials said. The victim was able to break free and run for help, officials said.

No further details about the crime or the victim were released Tuesday.

The man was described as being a black man in his 40s who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds.

It is unclear whether the pair who first approached the woman had any role in the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 877-710-5273.

#LASD Special Victims Bureau is requesting the public's assistance with identifying the sexual assault suspect depicted in this sketch. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 1-877-710-5273.#AV411 #palmdalestation #lasd pic.twitter.com/I7pAGX315t — LASD Palmdale Stn. (@PalmdaleSheriff) June 18, 2019