California Vaccine Bill to Tighten Exemptions Amended to Sharpen Focus on Bad Doctors

A key California lawmaker has amended contentious legislation to tighten vaccine exemptions amid a national measles outbreak, sharpening its focus on bad doctors while easing the list of medical conditions that doctors could cite in allowing schoolchildren to skip required immunizations.

The amendments to SB 276 made public Tuesday come after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised concerns earlier this month that the bill would create an immunization bureaucracy that could interfere with the doctor-patient relationship.

The bill faces a vote in the Assembly Health Committee on Thursday, where it is expected to draw large crowds of opponents. The amendments Tuesday address many of the concerns raised by opponents, although the changes likely do not go far enough to pacify the scores of parents who have flooded the Capitol in protest.

Anti-vaccination advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been actively fighting the “draconian proposal,” including by lobbying last week with actress Jessica Biel. Many public health advocates support tougher immunization requirements, and at least one poll has shown that Californians surveyed also support strong requirements. But opponents of mandatory vaccinations for schoolchildren have been more active and vocal than proponents, leading to amendments today meant to counter their arguments.

