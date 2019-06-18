× Cancer Patient Says UCLA Gynecologist Sexually Assaulted Her Repeatedly

A cancer patient sued UCLA and Dr. James Heaps on Tuesday, accusing the former campus gynecologist of repeatedly sexual assaulting her during her two years of treatment.

The 44-year-old woman was battling mesothelioma when, in October 2015, she went to Heaps for surgery, she said.

During four visits that stretch to June 2017, the woman alleges Heaps abused his position of trust to improperly touch her clitoris repeatedly, fondle her breasts and squeeze her nipples — all under the guise of medical examination.

The latest accusations come as UCLA is facing criticism for its handling of Heaps — and why officials didn’t immediately alert the public or his patients about the allegations of misconduct when the university first learned of them.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.