Couple Shot by Woman’s Ex-Boyfriend in Chula Vista Costco Parking Lot Still in Critical Condition

Posted 4:09 PM, June 18, 2019, by
Authorities respond to the scene where a gunman allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend outside a Costco in Chula Vista on June 17, 2019. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

Authorities respond to the scene where a gunman allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend outside a Costco in Chula Vista on June 17, 2019. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

Parents of a baby girl are fighting for their lives after they were shot in a Costco parking lot by the mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says 31-year-old Samuel Valdez and 32-year-old Angelina Perez remain hospitalized Tuesday with critical injuries.

Police say 48-year-old Sean Illian opened fire Monday as the couple loaded groceries into a car in Chula Vista. Their child was nearby but wasn’t hurt.

Illian then killed himself.

Police say Perez broke up with Illian last year.

It’s the third death at a California Costco in recent days. On Friday, an off-duty Los Angeles policeman shot and killed a man his attorney says attacked him at a Corona store.

And a woman died Sunday after being mauled by dogs in the parking lot of a Bakersfield store.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.