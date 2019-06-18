× Day Care Worker Being Investigated After Video Showing Woman Striking Child at Lancaster Park Is Posted Online: LASD

A video posted to Facebook over the weekend apparently showing a child care provider striking a young girl in the back of the head at Tierra Bonita park in Lancaster was shared thousands of times.

The woman and girl were sitting on a park bench, surrounded by several other young children, video showed.

Authorities said Monday that they’re investigating a video showing a woman hitting a child at about 4:30 p.m. June 14 at a park on the 44900 block of 27th Street East, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The 9-year-old girl’s mother reported the incident to authorities two days later, LASD said.

The woman in the video was found to be the girl’s child care provider employed at a day care facility in Palmdale, authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed.

No further details were immediately available. The Sheriff’s Department did not provide information about the video being investigated.

Anyone with information was asked to call LASD’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.