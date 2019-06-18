Google Pledges $1 Billion to Help Tackle Bay Area Housing Crunch It Helped Create

Posted 2:11 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:12PM, June 18, 2019
An RV sits parked next to Google headquarters on May 22, 2019 in Mountain View. As the price of rent continues to skyrocket in the San Francisco Bay Area, a number of RVs have appeared on the streets near the Google headquarters in Mountain View. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

An RV sits parked next to Google headquarters on May 22, 2019 in Mountain View. As the price of rent continues to skyrocket in the San Francisco Bay Area, a number of RVs have appeared on the streets near the Google headquarters in Mountain View. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Google is making a $1 billion commitment to address the soaring price of housing in the San Francisco Bay Area, a problem that the internet company and its Silicon Valley peers helped create as the technology industry hired tens of thousands of high-paid workers.

The pledge announced Tuesday by Google CEO Sundar Pichai consists of a $250 million investment fund and $750 million of company-owned land that will be used to build at least 15,000 homes that will include low- and mid-income housing.

Google is lending a helping hand as it draws up plans to expand into sprawling offices beyond its headquarters in Mountain View, California. That suburban city of roughly 80,000 people has been swamped with affluent tech workers since Google moved there shortly after its 1998 inception.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.