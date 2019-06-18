× Hang Glider Rescued from Steep Hillside Near Sylmar

Emergency crews rescued a hang glider who became stuck on the side of a steep hillside in Sylmar Tuesday afternoon.

L.A. County Fire responded to the call around 5:30 p.m, and used a helicopter to lower a rescue team member down and retrieve the man, and transport him to a hospital.

The stranded hang glider was spotted on the edge of a steep hillside, above the Pacoima Dam. The area is a popular spot for hang gliding.

The man was brought to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.