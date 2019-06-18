Hang Glider Rescued from Steep Hillside Near Sylmar

Posted 6:45 PM, June 18, 2019, by
L.A. County Fire helicopter is seen after rescuing a stranded hang glider on June 18, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

L.A. County Fire helicopter is seen after rescuing a stranded hang glider on June 18, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Emergency crews rescued a hang glider who became stuck on the side of a steep hillside in Sylmar Tuesday afternoon.

L.A. County Fire responded to the call around 5:30 p.m, and used a helicopter to lower a rescue team member down and retrieve the man, and transport him to a hospital.

The stranded hang glider was spotted on the edge of a steep hillside, above the Pacoima Dam. The area is a popular spot for hang gliding.

The man was brought to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.