Homeless Man Arrested in Santa Ana Robbery: Police

Posted 10:37 AM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, June 18, 2019

A homeless man who was wanted in connection with a robbery at a Santa Ana Rite Aid has been arrested, police announced Tuesday.

Michael Davis is seen in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department on June 18, 2019.

The incident occurred about 9 a.m. June 1 at the Rite Aid along the 3300 block of Bristol Street, Santa Ana police said in a news release.

The suspect, identified as Michael Boyce Davis allegedly took a bottle of alcohol from a shelf and tried to leave without paying.

Davis allegedly raised the bottle in the air in an apparent attempt to hit a responding security guard, police said.

The guard backed away and Davis left the store with the bottle.

Davis, 35, was eventually taken into custody June 14 by a patrol officer after a resident reported seeing him.

The suspect, who was described as being homeless, was on probation for a previous robbery. He was also wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident at the Rite Aid.

No further details about the robbery or Davis were provided Tuesday.

