× ‘Inhumane, Disgraceful and Dangerous’: Mayor Garcetti Responds to Trump’s Threat to Deport Millions of Immigrants

Mayor Eric Garcetti called President Donald Trump’s threats to deport millions of immigrants living in the United States illegally “inhumane, disgraceful and dangerous.”

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that deportation raids would begin next week and would target “millions of illegal aliens.”

The Los Angeles mayor responded, saying the threats call back to “dark moments in history.”

“We won’t stand for it in Los Angeles, and will take every step possible to protect Angelenos from harm and the tragedy of family separation,” the mayor said in a written statement. “The families you threaten are not ‘illegal’ — they’re our mothers and fathers, friends and neighbors, colleagues and confidants. They’re us,” Garcetti said, addressing the president.

The announcement is the latest in a series of drastic threats Trump has made to stem the rising flow of Central American migrants crossing from the border with Mexico.

More than 1 million people who had been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but have stayed in the country are the focus of the new effort, the Associated Press reported, citing an anonymous administration official.

The mayor called Trump’s recent effort a “feeble attempt to mask this administration’s failure on immigration” and an “abdication of leadership.”

Immigration had been the central theme of Trump’s 2016 campaign. The new deportation threats come as the president is set to formally announce his 2020 bid Tuesday night in Florida.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced early in June that the agency was looking to set up deportations of families in the country illegally, prioritizing those with criminal histories.

“When you sow chaos and stoke fear by putting a target on their backs, you attack every American who draws strength from our common humanity,” Garcetti said.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019