June is National Pet Preparedness Month & KTLA Free Spay and Neuter Day and Adoption Event

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys at SOS SURVIVAL PRODUCTS because June is National Pet Preparedness Month. The company has a variety of books and products helpful to get us ready before the NEXT disaster. For more information, take a look at their website.
The information and items available at SOS SURVIVAL PRODUCTS will be useful if you adopt a pet at the Saturday, June 22nd KTLA FREE SPAY AND NEUTER DAY AND ADOPTION EVENT from 6am to 2pm in Los Angeles at the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round.
Meet adoptable dogs and cats. There are free Merry-Go-Round rides. There are lots of activities for children. There’s a Dunk Tank to raise money for Fix’n Fidos. Sign up at ktla.com/community
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com