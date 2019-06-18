L.A. School Board Considering Ending Use of Wand Metal Detectors in Random Student Searches

Posted 12:46 PM, June 18, 2019, by
A high school student is scanned with a wand metal detector on June 7, 2014, in Handan, China. (Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

A high school student is scanned with a wand metal detector on June 7, 2014, in Handan, China. (Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The board of the Los Angeles Unified School District will vote on a resolution to end the use of wand metal detectors in random student searches.

The item on the agenda at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday calls for the practice to be phased out by July 1, 2020. It requests Superintendent Austin Beutner to propose an alternative.

Critics say the random searches are ineffective and demeaning.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.