LAPD Employee Accused of Filming in Restroom at Angel Stadium

A Los Angeles police employee is under investigation after allegedly being caught recording video in the men's restroom at Angel Stadium in Anaheim earlier this month, officials said Tuesday.

Ryan Caplette, 42, of Torrance, was the subject of a citizen's arrest during the Angels' home game against the Seattle Mariners on June 8, Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Caplette was held on suspicion of filming in the bathroom before being cited and released, Wyatt said.

Wyatt added that the investigation is ongoing.

The sergeant declined to comment on what position Caplette holds at LAPD.

A page on the department's website outlining community programs in its Devonshire Division — which covers parts of the northern San Fernando Valley including Chatsworth, Northridge and Granada Hills — lists an officer named Ryan Caplette as a member of the Community Police Advisory Board.

A June 2017 article from the Malibu Times identifies an officer named Ryan Caplette as Big Brother of the Year for the volunteer group Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

In a statement, LAPD said it was aware of the investigation and that the employee involved has been assigned to home without pay. The department referred all inquiries about the probe to Anaheim police.

