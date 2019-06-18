‘Don’t Leave Your Partner,’ Lost Hiker Says Following ‘Terrible’ Night in Angeles National Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who spent a "terrible" night in the Angeles National Forest warned hikers to stay in pairs and remain with their partner after she was rescued from the Angeles National Forrest Tuesday morning.

The 57-year-old woman identified as Laura was reported missing by her son about 6:30 p.m. Monday when the two became separated on their way to the Bear Canyon Trail Camp, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chad Smeltzer said.

Attempts to contact the missing hiker on her cellphone were unsuccessful, Smeltzer said.

The woman was planning to spend the night outdoors with her son and was believed have food and a sleeping bag with her.

A Montrose search and rescue team was scouring the Switzer and Oakwilde areas early Tuesday morning when they discovered the missing hiker at about 3:15 a.m.

She was cold and weak but otherwise OK, according to officials.

Laura was airlifted to safety by a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter once the morning fog lifted.

“It was terrible. I was sleeping over a rock with a towel over me ... I was freezing,” Laura said as she entered a truck to go home. “Don’t leave your partner, hike in twos," she said.