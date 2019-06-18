The News Director’s Office: Stories Untold With Peter Jones

On this episode of The News Director’s Office, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Jones talks about his new documentary miniseries Blue Sky Metropolis, which depicts the history of aerospace in Southern California. Peter details how Los Angeles became the mecca for aviation, and profiles some of the visionary men and women who took to the skies. Peter also shares his thoughts on the future of aviation, and reflects on his career in journalism.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph