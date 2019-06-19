Beat The Heat – Summer 2019

Splash into summer with KTLA’s “Take 5 to Care: Beat The Heat.” All summer long, KTLA 5 is partnering with local events and organizations to give you an opportunity to cool off, and to learn important information about protecting yourself from sunburn.

Below is a list of upcoming events where KTLA 5 will have a presence.  Some events may have an admission fee.

Levitt Pavilion Concert  
  • June 29, 2019
  • 5 pm – 10 pm
  • 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
CicLAVia
  • June 30, 2019
  • 9 am – 4 pm
  • 4915 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Surf Rodeo
  • July 13 – 14, 2019
  • Sat & Sun : 10 am – 8 pm
  • Ventura Pier, Ventura, CA 93001
Tamale Festival 
  • July 14, 2019
  • Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Concert

  • July 20, 2019
  • 5 pm – 10 pm
  • 2230 W 6th st, Los Angeles, CA 90057

Christmas in July

  • July 20, 2019
  • 10 am – 2 pm
  • 17800 Woodruff Ave, Bellflower, CA 90706

Real Hip Hop Festival

  • August 10 – 11, 2019
  • Sat & Sun 12 pm – 11:30 pm
  • 2695 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

Quinceanera Expo 

  • August 18, 2019
  • 12 pm – 5 pm
  • Pomona Fairplex

Levitt Pavilion Concert

  • August 31, 2019
  • 5 pm – 10 pm
  • 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
