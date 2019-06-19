Ethel M Chocolates Opens Glendale Location

This June, Las Vegas-based chocolate company, Ethel M Chocolates, known for their liqueur-infused chocolates and world-famous pecan brittle makes their first foray into Los Angeles with a brand-new store and experiential tasting room. Lisa Vannerson, Marketing Manager at Ethel M, joined the 5 LIVE crew to talk about their new L.A. location. Ethel M Chocolates will celebrate the opening of their new Glendale store with a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. @ETHELMCHOCOLATES

This segment aired June 19th, 2019

