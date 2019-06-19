× Family Sues Over L.A. County Deputies’ Fatal Shooting of Unarmed 24-Year-Old Man in Willowbrook

The family of a 24-year-old man shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and the man who was with him filed a claim Wednesday for damages against the county, alleging that the men were unarmed when deputies opened fire on them in the parking lot of a Willowbrook apartment complex.

Ryan Twyman and Daimeon Laffell, 22, were sitting in a white Kia near East 132nd and South San Pedro streets on June 6 about 7:30 p.m., when deputies approached them.

“During the contact, a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the department previously said in a statement. Twyman was pronounced dead at the scene. Laffell was not struck by the gunfire.

Twyman, who was in the driver’s seat, and Laffell, “made no aggressive movements, furtive gestures or physical movements which would suggest to a reasonable law enforcement officer that either of them was armed with any kind of weapon,” the claim states.

