Family Sues Over L.A. County Deputies’ Fatal Shooting of Unarmed 24-Year-Old Man in Willowbrook

Posted 8:40 PM, June 19, 2019, by
Ryan Twyman, 24, is seen in a photo shown on a T-shirt worn by a person attending a fundraiser for his family in Willowbrook on June 14, 2019. He was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in the same neighborhood on June 6, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Ryan Twyman, 24, is seen in a photo shown on a T-shirt worn by a person attending a fundraiser for his family in Willowbrook on June 14, 2019. He was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in the same neighborhood on June 6, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The family of a 24-year-old man shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and the man who was with him filed a claim Wednesday for damages against the county, alleging that the men were unarmed when deputies opened fire on them in the parking lot of a Willowbrook apartment complex.

Ryan Twyman and Daimeon Laffell, 22, were sitting in a white Kia near East 132nd and South San Pedro streets on June 6 about 7:30 p.m., when deputies approached them.

“During the contact, a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the department previously said in a statement. Twyman was pronounced dead at the scene. Laffell was not struck by the gunfire.

Twyman, who was in the driver’s seat, and Laffell, “made no aggressive movements, furtive gestures or physical movements which would suggest to a reasonable law enforcement officer that either of them was armed with any kind of weapon,” the claim states.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.