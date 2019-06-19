Frank Buckley Interviews: Scott Mantz, Film Critic

Scott Mantz is a film critic and co-Founder of the LA Online Film Critics Society. He was resident film critic and film segment producer for “Access Hollywood” from 2008-2018. He now reviews movies for Collider and appears regularly on a number of TV shows including the KTLA 5 Morning News. Scott is also a longtime member of both the Producers Guild of America and the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

During this podcast, Scott reveals how he became a film critic, he discusses his passion for movies and his thoughts on the current state of the movie industry, and he also gives listeners a few reviews of films playing in theaters this summer.