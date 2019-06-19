× Grief, Questions Linger After Producer DJ Official Is Fatally Shot in South L.A.

Lee Carter was mowing the lawn of the beige stucco Manchester Square home he’s lived in for more than three decades Friday when he heard pops.

His grandson, who had been moving his car out of the driveway and onto the street, had been shot multiple times. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Now his family and the music industry are mourning the killing of music producer Leslie Andre Wakefield Jr., 26, known as DJ Official. Wakefield worked with artists Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Cardi B and others. His family said he was a father to a newborn son.

On Tuesday afternoon, his mother, Vera Carter, sat quietly on her front porch asking: Why?

