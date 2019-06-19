Grief, Questions Linger After Producer DJ Official Is Fatally Shot in South L.A.

Posted 6:28 AM, June 19, 2019, by
Leslie Andre Wakefield Jr., aka DJ Official, is shown in a photo posted on his Instagram page on May 7, 2019.

Leslie Andre Wakefield Jr., aka DJ Official, is shown in a photo posted on his Instagram page on May 7, 2019.

Lee Carter was mowing the lawn of the beige stucco Manchester Square home he’s lived in for more than three decades Friday when he heard pops.

His grandson, who had been moving his car out of the driveway and onto the street, had been shot multiple times. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Now his family and the music industry are mourning the killing of music producer Leslie Andre Wakefield Jr., 26, known as DJ Official. Wakefield worked with artists Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Cardi B and others. His family said he was a father to a newborn son.

On Tuesday afternoon, his mother, Vera Carter, sat quietly on her front porch asking: Why?

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.