L.A. Could Overhaul Cleanups of Homeless Encampments Following Sanitation Report

Faced with a chorus of frustration among Los Angeles residents, homeless activists and business groups, city officials say they want to overhaul how L.A. cleans up trash and filth surrounding homeless encampments that have sprung up on its streets.

At a hearing Tuesday, sanitation chief Enrique Zaldivar laid out the plan: Reorganizing and expanding its cleanup teams to provide more regular and consistent attention to encampments. Bringing trash bins and mobile bathrooms to areas in need. And working together with homeless people to tidy up their encampments, including a pilot program to hire them for cleanup work.

The existing system, sanitation officials said in a report, has suffered from inconsistent deployment of cleanup teams and a dearth of basic infrastructure to protect public health at encampments.

The question of how L.A. should handle such cleanups has only grown more pressing as the number of people on the streets has surged, rising 16% citywide this year.

