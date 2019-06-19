× Man Arrested After Brandishing Shotgun Over Food Dispute With Roommates: VCSO

A man who brandished a shotgun after accusing his roommate of eating the last of his food was arrested in Fillmore, officials said Wednesday. His two roommates were also booked for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance during the dispute.

Jesurun Cyrus, 65, had accused his roommate, 59-year-old Travis Collett, of finishing his food on Tuesday afternoon at their home in the 700 block of Fourth Street, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Collett tried to make peace with Cyrus by making dinner for him with help from their other roommate, 55-year-old Dawn Allen, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This move “was not received well by Cyrus,” the department said. Cyrus allegedly pointed a shotgun at Collett as he asked him and Allen to leave their residence.

Collett called the authorities, who responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. and set a perimeter around the home.

Deputies called Cyrus and persuaded him to exit the home unarmed, the Sheriff’s Office said. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Authorities searched the home and found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in his bedroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Cyrus was booked on $10,000 bail.

Deputies determined that his roommates, Collett and Allen, were under the influence of a controlled substance, the Sheriff’s Office said. They were also arrested. They were both cited and released, according to county inmate records.