Man Fatally Shot in Cudahy; Suspect Arrested

Posted 5:57 PM, June 19, 2019, by
Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials remain at the scene of a fatal shooting in Cudahy on June 19, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A man was found fatally shot in Cudahy Wednesday morning and the suspect was arrested nearby, officials said.

About 9:20 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 8100 block of Atlantic Avenue, officials said in a news release.

The victim, described only as a man in his 20s, was found with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was declared dead at the scene.

Responding deputies soon found the suspected shooter running west on an “adjacent street” and he was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities did not disclose how they determined that the person was involved in the shooting.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified. Investigators believe that they were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

